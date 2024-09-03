Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MRNS):
- 8/22/2024 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/14/2024 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 8/14/2024 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/14/2024 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $76.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $11.26.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,831.35% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marinus Pharmaceuticals
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.