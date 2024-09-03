Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MRNS):

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

8/22/2024 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/14/2024 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/14/2024 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/14/2024 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $76.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $11.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,831.35% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,431,000 after buying an additional 990,607 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $727,000. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,027,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.