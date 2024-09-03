Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 68,356 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

