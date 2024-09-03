Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.82

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and traded as high as $11.17. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 36,300 shares changing hands.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 12.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 125,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 62.5% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 205,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 78,895 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.