Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $4.20 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 258.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after buying an additional 45,245 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $435,582,000 after buying an additional 130,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 83,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $229.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.30 and its 200 day moving average is $196.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

