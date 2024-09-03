Wormhole (W) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21.94 Million

Wormhole (W) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Wormhole has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wormhole token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wormhole has a total market cap of $531.48 million and approximately $21.94 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Wormhole alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Wormhole

Wormhole’s genesis date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,577,873,594 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.20958702 USD and is up 5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $23,962,791.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wormhole should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wormhole using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wormhole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wormhole and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.