Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,718,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,866 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 7.84% of Zepp Health worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $5.19 target price on Zepp Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

ZEPP stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.62. Zepp Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 10.60%.

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

