ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 437.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,889,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,331,000 after buying an additional 4,794,773 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,857,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,428,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,190,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,014,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,986 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.11. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.96%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

