30,462 Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 105,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $37.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

