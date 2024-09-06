43,919 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 168,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 35,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 123,048 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at $46,663,360.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,998.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 722,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,008,889. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

PLTR stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 251.42, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.