5,933 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,925 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,331 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of General Motors by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,337,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,408,000 after acquiring an additional 492,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 275,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $417,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 376,544 shares of company stock valued at $18,134,919. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura Securities raised General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

