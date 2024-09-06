Aire Advisors LLC Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 59.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $446.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.99 and its 200 day moving average is $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

