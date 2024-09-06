Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Alibaba Group by 462.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 139,134 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 76.7% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 52,685.7% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $82.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $209.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.32. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $95.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average of $76.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.