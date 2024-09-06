Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $439.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $450.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.