AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.41, but opened at $31.99. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 4,681,021 shares.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

ASTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after buying an additional 5,046,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,531 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,805 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.61.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.