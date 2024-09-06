AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.41, but opened at $31.99. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 4,681,021 shares.
ASTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AST SpaceMobile
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.61.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Further Reading
