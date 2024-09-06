Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,220,661 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.17.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $251.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 64.61% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

