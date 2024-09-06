Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,099 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $95.42 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $70.42 and a 12-month high of $98.50. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.00.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

