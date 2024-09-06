Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 789 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,196,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,763,000 after buying an additional 569,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,316,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,348,000 after acquiring an additional 103,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,210,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,288,000 after acquiring an additional 670,052 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,183,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,072,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,830,000 after purchasing an additional 91,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

