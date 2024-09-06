Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYG stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.45.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

