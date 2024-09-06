Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 1,663 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Centene by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,664,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,975,000 after acquiring an additional 117,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of CNC opened at $72.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average of $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $62.50 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

