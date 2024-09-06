Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 40 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO opened at $449.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $338.58 and a one year high of $520.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.71.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

