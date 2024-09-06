Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Linde alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,434,406,000 after acquiring an additional 141,322 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $1,897,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $718,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $465.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.69. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.