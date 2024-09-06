Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 102,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,979,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,816,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,375,000 after buying an additional 258,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 89,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $172.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

