Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

