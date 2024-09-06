Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,052 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Southern by 62.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 3,628.6% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $97.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day moving average is $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Southern from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

