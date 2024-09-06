Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 29,994 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 111.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,982 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,994 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

