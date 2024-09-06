Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,603,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,478,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,127,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $12.99 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.