Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,225,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,092,000 after buying an additional 265,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,627,000 after acquiring an additional 283,034 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,222,000 after purchasing an additional 149,162 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,934,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after purchasing an additional 154,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,519,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,907,000 after purchasing an additional 124,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT opened at $40.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $41.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

