Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,940 Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 259.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OMFL opened at $50.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

