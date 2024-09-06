Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,629 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $68.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.65 and its 200 day moving average is $115.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

