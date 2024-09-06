Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after purchasing an additional 582,503 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after buying an additional 274,793 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,934,000 after buying an additional 95,603 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 56,692 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,510,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $282.84 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.82.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

