Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,320,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,626,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,320,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,308 shares of company stock valued at $67,651,926. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $621.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $639.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $632.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The stock has a market cap of $173.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $716.35.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

