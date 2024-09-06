Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 311 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.06 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.63.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.