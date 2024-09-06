Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 675 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,718 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Devon Energy by 467.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 719,672 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after buying an additional 592,765 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 63.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,420,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,291,000 after acquiring an additional 551,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,418,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

