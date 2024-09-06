Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,800,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after buying an additional 346,493 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $225.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

