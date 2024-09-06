Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 190.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Block by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,975 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Block by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,606,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,123 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 434,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962 in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE SQ opened at $64.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 83.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.49.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
