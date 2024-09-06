Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $3,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,582.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $3,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,582.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,263 shares of company stock worth $10,892,906. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

CDNS stock opened at $250.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.05 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.20.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

