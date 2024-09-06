Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter worth approximately $655,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $3,579,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $2,294,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $236.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.65 and a 1-year high of $247.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.16.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COR. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

