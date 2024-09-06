CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,294,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,041 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $40,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,754,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,386,168,000 after acquiring an additional 865,120 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,545,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,962,000 after acquiring an additional 556,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,464 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,077,000 after buying an additional 46,232 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $31.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.