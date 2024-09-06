CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.39.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $410.09 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $330.05 and a one year high of $542.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $443.11 and its 200 day moving average is $474.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

