Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

General Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $163.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $177.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

