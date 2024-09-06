Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $219.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $244.14.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,610. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

