Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 75.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Frontline by 17,866.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Frontline by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 150.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

FRO opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Frontline plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $409.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.88 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 86.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

