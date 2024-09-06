Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital lowered Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.63.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $68.47 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

