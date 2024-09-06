Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $79.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.63.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 7.7 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $68.47 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

