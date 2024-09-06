Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dover were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Dover by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,237,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,565 shares of company stock worth $5,576,733 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dover

Dover Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DOV opened at $175.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $192.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.