Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

NYSE XOM opened at $113.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $446.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

