FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 58,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 132.8% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 255,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $248.11 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

