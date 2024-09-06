FDx Advisors Inc. Has $214,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.7% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 332,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 672,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,252,000 after buying an additional 34,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,217,009.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,217,009.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,805 shares of company stock worth $7,510,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $109.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.05. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $114.93. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 165.27, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

