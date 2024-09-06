FDx Advisors Inc. Has $233,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,884 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average is $57.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.41.

View Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.