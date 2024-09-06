FDx Advisors Inc. Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 61,223 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $306,417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after purchasing an additional 518,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,091,000 after purchasing an additional 56,013 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

